Recipe: Chickpea and farro salad with salsa verde

Vish Mayekar, head chef at La Tana, offers up a nutritious and delicious chickpea and farro salad.
Ingredients:
- 60 g chickpeas
- 100 g farro
- 8 g pepperoncini, sliced
- 10-15 g salsa verde (recipe below)
- 30 ml italian dressing (recipe below)
- 5 g toasted pumpkin seeds
- 4 g capers
- 3-4 basil leaves
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
- extra virgin olive oil for finishing
Assembly:
- In a bowl, combine chickpeas, farro, capers, and sliced pepperoncini.
- Add salsa verde and Italian dressing, then mix well.
- Tear in fresh basil leaves, add toasted pumpkin seeds, and mix again.
- Check for seasoning and adjust according to taste.
- Plate the salad in a desired bowl and drizzle with extra virgin olive oil before serving.
Salsa Verde
Ingredients:
- 65 g parsley
- 40 g basil
- 20 g capers
- 8 g garlic
- 2 g chili flakes
- 160 ml olive oil
- 2 g salt
- 1 g pepper
- 10 ml lemon juice
Method:
- Fine chop parsley, basil, capers, and garlic.
- In a bowl, combine the chopped ingredients with chili flakes, fresh lemon juice, salt, pepper, and olive oil. Mix well.
- Check for seasoning and adjust according to taste.
- Store in the refrigerator until ready to use.
Italian Dressing
Ingredients:
Part A:
- 50 g fresh peeled garlic
- 100 ml extra virgin olive oil
- 300 ml canola oil
- 8 g fresh rosemary
- 4 fresh bay leaves
Part B:
- 130 g red wine vinegar
- 8 g salt
- 30 g sugar
Method:
- Chop garlic and simmer with all Part A ingredients until garlic is caramelized (about 8-10 minutes). Remove and discard bay leaves.
- Once cooled, blend in a blender for 3 minutes.
- Mix all Part B ingredients together.
- Slowly drizzle the mixed Part B ingredients into the blender while still blending until everything is combined.
- Store in the refrigerator until ready to use.
