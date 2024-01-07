SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Entertainment

Recipe: Chickpea and farro salad with salsa verde

By The Staff Global News
Posted January 7, 2024 2:36 pm
Click to play video: 'Cooking Together: Chickpea and farro salad'
Cooking Together: Chickpea and farro salad
Vish Mayekar, head chef at La Tana, presents a nutritious and flavourful chickpea and farro salad.
Vish Mayekar, head chef at La Tana, offers up a nutritious and delicious chickpea and farro salad.

Ingredients:

  • 60 g chickpeas
  • 100 g farro
  • 8 g pepperoncini, sliced
  • 10-15 g salsa verde (recipe below)
  • 30 ml italian dressing (recipe below)
  • 5 g toasted pumpkin seeds
  • 4 g capers
  • 3-4 basil leaves
  • salt, to taste
  • pepper, to taste
  • extra virgin olive oil for finishing

Assembly:

  1. In a bowl, combine chickpeas, farro, capers, and sliced pepperoncini.
  2. Add salsa verde and Italian dressing, then mix well.
  3. Tear in fresh basil leaves, add toasted pumpkin seeds, and mix again.
  4. Check for seasoning and adjust according to taste.
  5. Plate the salad in a desired bowl and drizzle with extra virgin olive oil before serving.
Salsa Verde

Ingredients:

  • 65 g parsley
  • 40 g basil
  • 20 g capers
  • 8 g garlic
  • 2 g chili flakes
  • 160 ml olive oil
  • 2 g salt
  • 1 g pepper
  • 10 ml lemon juice

Method:

  1. Fine chop parsley, basil, capers, and garlic.
  2. In a bowl, combine the chopped ingredients with chili flakes, fresh lemon juice, salt, pepper, and olive oil. Mix well.
  3. Check for seasoning and adjust according to taste.
  4. Store in the refrigerator until ready to use.

Italian Dressing

Ingredients:

Part A:

  • 50 g fresh peeled garlic
  • 100 ml extra virgin olive oil
  • 300 ml canola oil
  • 8 g fresh rosemary
  • 4 fresh bay leaves

Part B:

  • 130 g red wine vinegar
  • 8 g salt
  • 30 g sugar

Method:

  1. Chop garlic and simmer with all Part A ingredients until garlic is caramelized (about 8-10 minutes). Remove and discard bay leaves.
  2. Once cooled, blend in a blender for 3 minutes.
  3. Mix all Part B ingredients together.
  4. Slowly drizzle the mixed Part B ingredients into the blender while still blending until everything is combined.
  5. Store in the refrigerator until ready to use.
