Canada

Quebec’s first femicide of the year: partner charged with murder of 29-year-old woman

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted January 6, 2024 1:27 pm
Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Ending gender-based violence'
Health Matters: Ending gender-based violence
Watch: Health Matters: Ending gender-based violence – Nov 28, 2023
A 32-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder after his partner was found dead in an apartment Granby, Que. on Friday night, provincial police have confirmed.

The Crown prosecutors office confirmed that Michaël Dugas-Farcy appeared in court by phone late Saturday and was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Chloé Lauzon Rivard.

Authorities say she was killed sometime between Jan. 1 and Jan. 5.

Local police found the victim at a residence on Elgin Street in the southwestern Quebec town in the province’s Estrie (Eastern Townships) region. Officers say her death was pronounced onsite.

The investigation was transferred from local police to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

Dugas-Farcy was arrested shortly thereafter over 175 km away in Laurier-Station, a village municipality about 40 minutes away from Quebec City.

According to Quebec media agency QMI, the suspect was known to police and had been previously charged with making death threats in a 2021 domestic violence case.

This incident marks the province’s first confirmed homicide and femicide of the year.

The case is set to return to court on Monday.

–with files from The Canadian Press

