Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Metro Vancouver transit supervisors begin job action

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 6, 2024 1:22 pm
Click to play video: 'Metro Vancouver transit workers prepare for job action'
Metro Vancouver transit workers prepare for job action
WATCH: Metro Vancouver transit workers are now in a legal strike position, after issuing 72 hour strike notice on Wednesday. Global News Morning speaks with CUPE 4500 President Chris Gindhu about the bargaining stalemate and what service disruptions commuters can expect.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

It’s not yet a full-blown strike, but transit supervisors in Metro Vancouver have begun job action.

As of 8 a.m. Saturday, about 180 supervisors with TransLink subsidiary the Coast Mountain Bus Company (CMBC) have initiated an overtime ban.

“The impact with an overtime ban that commuters will mostly expect are buses running late for service, running late going into service from our depots, and there could be possible service delays as no buses will be available,” CUPE Local 4500 president Chris Gindhu told Global News Morning BC.

Click to play video: 'Transit union strike could spell trouble for Metro Vancouver commuters'
Transit union strike could spell trouble for Metro Vancouver commuters

In a statement, Coast Mountain Bus Company president Michael McDaniel said he did not expect the overtime ban to have “significant impacts to the delivery of transit services.”

Story continues below advertisement

Supervisors, who have been without a contract since Dec. 31, 2022, issued 72-hour strike notice on Tuesday.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The union’s key demands are wage parity with supervisors under other branches of the TransLink umbrella, increased staffing levels and reduced workload.

“Their workload has increased significantly, but the staffing levels have not. Service for buses have increased significantly, but our staffing level again has not,” Ghindu said.

Gindhu said members are willing to return to the bargaining table, but that CMBC has not yet submitted a proposal to counter their last offer.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Metro Vancouver transit workers issue 72-hour strike notice'
Metro Vancouver transit workers issue 72-hour strike notice

McDaniel, however, said it is the union that needs to come back to the table with “realistic expectations.”

“CMBC has made CUPE 4500 the same wage offer already agreed to by all other CMBC employees,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

The bus company is urging commuters to sign up for transit alerts and follow its social media accounts for up-to-date information on transit service. It has also created a website for updates related to job action.

The union has not ruled out escalating their job action to a full strike.

More on BC
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices