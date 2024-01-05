Menu

Canada

York police investigating death of infant in Vaughan

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 5, 2024 6:21 am
Police outside of a home in the Wade Gate area in Vaughan on Jan. 4, 2023. View image in full screen
Police outside of a home in the Wade Gate area in Vaughan on Jan. 4, 2023. Global News
York Regional Police say they are investigating the death of an infant in Vaughan.

Police said they were called to a home in the Wade Gate area, near Dufferin Street and Centre Street, at around 6:10 p.m. on Thursday.

Investigators said life-saving measures were performed on an infant when crews arrived. However, police said the infant was deceased.

Although the cause of death has not yet been determined, police said the homicide unit has taken control of the investigation.

No other details on the investigation were released.

