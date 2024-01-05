York police investigating death of infant in Vaughan

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say they are investigating the death of an infant in Vaughan.

Police said they were called to a home in the Wade Gate area, near Dufferin Street and Centre Street, at around 6:10 p.m. on Thursday.

Investigators said life-saving measures were performed on an infant when crews arrived. However, police said the infant was deceased.

Although the cause of death has not yet been determined, police said the homicide unit has taken control of the investigation.

No other details on the investigation were released.