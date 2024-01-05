Menu

Sports

Bo Levi Mitchell restructures contract to stay with Hamilton Tiger-Cats

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted January 5, 2024 7:28 am
Quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell will continue to play for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2024 after agreeing to restructure his contract.

Mitchell originally signed a three-year deal worth $1.6 million with Hamilton last year but injuries kept the future Hall of Famer on the sideline for the bulk of the season.

The new deal is reportedly worth $225,000 and includes performance incentives.

Montreal Alouettes parade Grey Cup through downtown core

The 33-year-old quarterback threw for 1,031 yards, six touchdowns and 10 interceptions while making only six starts in 2023.

Mitchell suffered an adductor injury in Hamilton’s second game of the 2023 season and later sustained a fractured leg in Week 8.

Hamilton opted to start QB Matthew Shiltz in the Eastern Semifinal playoff game in Montreal despite Mitchell being healthy enough to play.

The two-time Grey Cup winner and two-time Most Outstanding Player in the Canadian Football League entered the game with only a few minutes left and the Ticats trailing 24-12.

“If you’re not playing your highest-paid player on the team in a playoff game I don’t foresee myself probably being here,” a frustrated Mitchell said after the playoff loss. “I love this team. I love this organization. I hope I can be here in some capacity because I would love to be a part of it again. But that is obviously for other people to decide.”

Mitchell and the Cats will open the regular season in Calgary on June 7.

