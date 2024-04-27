Manitoba’s popular flag football league kicks off the season

Send this page to someone via email

With warmer temperatures, it was a perfect day for Manitoba’s oldest and largest flag football league to kick off the season.

On Saturday, the spring flag football season began at the Maple Grove Rugby Park.

“This year will be the largest ever, with an incredible 200 teams, 450 coaches, 120 officials and 2,100 players set to hit the field,” read a release from Football Manitoba.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“It is going to be a fantastic day of football fun, with special appearances planned by Buzz and Boomer to increase the fun even more! Come watch the next generation of flag football athletes start their journey toward a potential Olympic Gold Medal in the fastest growing sport in North America!”

According to the release, the league features players from the ages of six to 17, with teams from all over Winnipeg and surrounding areas.

Story continues below advertisement

The league has grown from 1,600 players last year to 2,100 this year.