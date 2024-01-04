S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets also higher

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s main stock index was up more than 100 points in late-morning trading, helped by strength in financial, technology and industrial stocks, while U.S. stock markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 121.48 points at 20,940.06.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 278.67 points at 37,708.86. The S&P 500 index was up 20.97 points at 4,725.78, while the Nasdaq composite was up 34.56 points at 14,626.77.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.88 cents US compared with 74.87 cents US on Wednesday.

The February crude contract was down 81 cents at US$71.89 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up nine cents at US$2.75 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$9.40 at US$2,052.20 an ounce and the March copper contract was down two cents at US$3.84 a pound.