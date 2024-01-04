Menu

Canada

S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets also higher

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 4, 2024 12:51 pm
The S&P TSX composite index screen is shown at the TMX Market Centre in Toronto, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. View image in full screen
The S&P TSX composite index screen is shown at the TMX Market Centre in Toronto, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Tijana Martin / The Canadian Press
Canada’s main stock index was up more than 100 points in late-morning trading, helped by strength in financial, technology and industrial stocks, while U.S. stock markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 121.48 points at 20,940.06.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 278.67 points at 37,708.86. The S&P 500 index was up 20.97 points at 4,725.78, while the Nasdaq composite was up 34.56 points at 14,626.77.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.88 cents US compared with 74.87 cents US on Wednesday.

Trending Now

The February crude contract was down 81 cents at US$71.89 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up nine cents at US$2.75 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$9.40 at US$2,052.20 an ounce and the March copper contract was down two cents at US$3.84 a pound.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

