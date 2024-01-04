Brighton teen faces additional child porn, sexual assault charges: Northumberland OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A teenager from Brighton, Ont., faces additional sexual assault and child pornography charges after police say another complainant has come forward.

In August 2023, Northumberland OPP launched an investigation after a report of a non-consensual distribution of an intimate recording. Their four-month investigation led to the Dec. 20 arrest of a 17-year-old for sexual assault and multiple child pornography-related charges.

OPP say on Dec. 22, investigators received a complaint from a second victim of a non-consensual distribution of an intimate recording.

Police say another investigation was launched and on Jan. 3, the same 17-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with breaking into and entering a dwelling house to commit an indictable offence; sexual assault; possession of child pornography; importing, distributing, selling or possessing for the purpose of distribution or sale any child pornography and making, printing, publishing or possessesing for the purpose of publication any child pornography.

The accused was held in custody with a scheduled court appearance in Cobourg.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of the accused cannot be released.