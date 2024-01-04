Menu

Crime

Brighton teen faces additional child porn, sexual assault charges: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 4, 2024 9:20 am
RELATED: Keeping your kids safe while online is once again top of mind for many parents. This after a case of online sextortion involving a youth in B.C. ended in tragedy. As Teagan Rasche reports, online safety advocates say the problem is only getting worse – Nov 28, 2023
A teenager from Brighton, Ont., faces additional sexual assault and child pornography charges after police say another complainant has come forward.

In August 2023, Northumberland OPP launched an investigation after a report of a non-consensual distribution of an intimate recording. Their four-month investigation led to the Dec. 20 arrest of a 17-year-old for sexual assault and multiple child pornography-related charges.

OPP say on Dec. 22, investigators received a complaint from a second victim of a non-consensual distribution of an intimate recording.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police say another investigation was launched and on Jan. 3, the same 17-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with breaking into and entering a dwelling house to commit an indictable offence; sexual assault; possession of child pornography; importing, distributing, selling or possessing for the purpose of distribution or sale any child pornography and making, printing, publishing or possessesing for the purpose of publication any child pornography.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused was held in custody with a scheduled court appearance in Cobourg.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of the accused cannot be released.

Click to play video: 'ICE investigator on internet child exploitation and safety tips'
ICE investigator on internet child exploitation and safety tips
