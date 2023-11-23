Brighton, Ont. teen faces child pornography charges following OPP investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A Brighton, Ont., teenager faces multiple charges following a 10-month child pornography investigation by OPP.

According to Northumberland OPP, on Jan. 24, 2023, officers were called to a property in the Municipality of Brighton following reports of alleged non-consensual distribution of intimate images.

An investigation was launched, leading to the arrest of a 16-year-old from the village of Brighton, east of Cobourg, on Nov. 22.

The teen was charged with two counts each of distributing intimate images without consent and obtaining property by false pretence under $5,000 and one count each of possession of child pornography and voyeurism.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the accused cannot be identified.