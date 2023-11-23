Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Brighton, Ont. teen faces child pornography charges following OPP investigation

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 23, 2023 12:31 pm
computer View image in full screen
A Brighton, Ont., teenager faces multiple charges following a 10-month child pornography investigation by OPP. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Brighton, Ont., teenager faces multiple charges following a 10-month child pornography investigation by OPP.

According to Northumberland OPP, on Jan. 24, 2023, officers were called to a property in the Municipality of Brighton following reports of alleged non-consensual distribution of intimate images.

An investigation was launched, leading to the arrest of a 16-year-old from the village of Brighton, east of Cobourg, on Nov. 22.

The teen was charged with two counts each of distributing intimate images without consent and obtaining property by false pretence under $5,000 and one count each of possession of child pornography and voyeurism.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the accused cannot be identified.

Click to play video: 'Child pornography case leads to Edmonton man’s arrest, police say images found ‘among the worst’'
Child pornography case leads to Edmonton man’s arrest, police say images found ‘among the worst’
Advertisement
Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices