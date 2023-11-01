Peterborough, Ont. man charged with possession of child pornography: police

Send this page to someone via email

A child pornography investigation has led to the arrest of a man in Peterborough, Ont.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, as part of their investigation, on Sept. 30 members of the service’s criminal investigations unit executed a search warrant at a west-end residence, where a number of electronics were located and seized.

On Wednesday, police said the investigation led to the arrest of a 30-year-old man from the city who was charged with possession of child pornography.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Wednesday.

The police service is a member of the Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet, a project that has been made possible by a grant from the Ministry of the Solicitor General.