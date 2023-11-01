Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough, Ont. man charged with possession of child pornography: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 1, 2023 2:02 pm
A Peterborough man faces child pornography charges following an investigation by police. View image in full screen
A Peterborough man faces child pornography charges following an investigation by police. RJB
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A child pornography investigation has led to the arrest of a man in Peterborough, Ont.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, as part of their investigation, on Sept. 30 members of the service’s criminal investigations unit executed a search warrant at a west-end residence, where a number of electronics were located and seized.

On Wednesday, police said the investigation led to the arrest of a 30-year-old man from the city who was charged with possession of child pornography.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Wednesday.

The police service is a member of the Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet, a project that has been made possible by a grant from the Ministry of the Solicitor General.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Mississauga camp counsellor accused of child pornography had 22 victims, police allege'
Mississauga camp counsellor accused of child pornography had 22 victims, police allege
Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices