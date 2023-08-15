Mississauga camp counsellor accused of child pornography had 22 victims, police allege

Send this page to someone via email

More charges have been laid against a Mississauga camp counsellor, already accused of voyeurism and child porn offences.

On Aug. 3, Peel Regional Police announced a man had been charged after a six-year-old boy was filmed in a washroom at a Mississauga camp.

Between December 2022 and July 2023, a six-year-old male victim was allegedly filmed in a washroom at MC Day Camp. The camp is located around Hurontario Street and Lakeshore Road East.

Now, around two weeks later, further charges and allegations have been levelled.

The accused, 26-year-old Alexander Clarke, now faces 27 additional charges. In a video posted to its YouTube channel, Peel police confirmed the news.

He has been charged with seven counts of sexual assault, seven counts of sexual interference and 11 counts of making child pornography. He was also charged with one count of forcible confinement and one count of possessing child pornography.

Police said there were a total of 22 victims, all of whom were enrolled at the MC Day Camp. The offences allegedly took place between August 2022 and August 2023.

Sources told Global News the alleged victims came from Toronto, Brampton and Mississauga. Their families have been informed police said.

Parents, who Global News agreed not to identify due to the nature of the criminal investigation, said police had asked for photographs of their children attending the camp as part of their investigation into Clarke.

Clarke was in the hiring process to become a police officer, investigators had said previously. He was never employed by the force and his application has since been terminated.

He had been a counsellor at the camp since 2018. Parents told Global News Clarke held a senior position within the camp.

In an email to Global News in early August, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) confirmed the accused was an employee of the agency.

“Given that this is an active police investigation, it would be inappropriate for us to comment or disclose any details,” a spokesperson for the CBSA told Global News.

Anyone with information can contact police at 905-453-2121 ext. 3490 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

— with files from Global News’ Catherine McDonald and Ryan Rocca