Charges laid against Mississauga camp counsellor after young boy filmed in washroom: police

Charges have been laid against a Mississauga camp counsellor after a six-year-old boy was filmed in a washroom facility, police say, and officers believe there may be further victims.

Peel Regional Police said Thursday that between December 2022 and July 2023, it was reported that a six-year-old male victim was filmed in a washroom at MC Day Camp, located in the area of Hurontario Street and Lakeshore Road East in Mississauga.

Police said the boy was filmed by a camp counsellor, who has been a volunteer at the camp since June 2018.

On Wednesday, 26-year-old Mississauga resident Alexander Clarke was arrested and charged with voyeurism, possession of child pornography, making child pornography and making available child pornography.

Clarke was held for a bail hearing and attended court in Brampton.

“In addition, upon execution of a Criminal Code search warrant, it became evident to investigators that there may be further victims,” police said.

Officers said the investigation is ongoing and asked that anyone with information contact police at 905-453-2121 ext. 3490 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.