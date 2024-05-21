Menu

Crime

Police deem Bradford deaths murder-suicide

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted May 21, 2024 1:57 pm
1 min read
Intimate partner violence an ‘epidemic,’ say experts
Intimate partner violence an ‘epidemic,’ say experts – Feb 13, 2024
South Simcoe police say the deaths of two people found dead in their home late Friday night are now believed to be a murder-suicide and the result of intimate partner violence.

On May 17 at 6:15 p.m., police went to a home on Depeuter Crescent in Bradford West Gwillimbury, Ont., for a well-being check.

Officers discovered two people dead.

Police say the initial investigation has determined that this incident is related to intimate partner violence.

In the days prior, police believed the perpetrator, a male in his late 60s, killed his wife, who was in her late 50s, and then died by suicide.

South Simcoe police are still investigating the reasons for this incident.

The couple, whose names police have not released, lived in the community for several decades.

Over that time, officers said there had been no prior police calls to this residence.

Given the sensitive nature of what has taken place, police will not be releasing any further information.

Intimate partner violence (IPV) refers to any behaviour within an intimate relationship that causes physical, psychological or sexual harm to those in the relationship.

Community resources are available to assist victims of IPV, such as women’s shelters and local police.

Those in need of support can contact their local women’s shelter.

