Crime

Ontario man found with hundreds of images of child pornography, police say

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted June 8, 2023 2:11 pm
Barrie Police arrest man in child porn investigation.
Barrie Police arrest man in child porn investigation.
A 40-year-old from Barrie is facing multiple child pornography charges after police say they found hundreds of images on his computer.

On Thursday, members of the Barrie Police Service’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit arrested a 40-year-old Barrie man following an online child pornography investigation.

Police say a computer device was seized.

In January, investigators received an online tip concerning the uploading of child pornography.

The investigation led to police seizing multiple computer devices for forensic analysis.

Police say forensics found hundreds of images of child pornography.

The man has been charged with accessing child pornography and possession of child pornography.

He was remanded into custody and held for bail.

