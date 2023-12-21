Menu

Crime

Brighton teen faces sexual assault, child pornography charges: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 21, 2023 1:40 pm
How to protect kids from ‘epidemic’ of online sextortion
RELATED: The online sextortion of a 12-year-old boy who took his own life is once again raising issues about social media. Advocates say things are getting worse in Canada, with experts calling sextortion an epidemic. Angela Jung has more on the warning and advice to parents and caregivers. – Nov 28, 2023
Another teen in Brighton, Ont., faces child pornography and other charges following an extensive investigation by OPP.

According to Northumberland OPP, on Aug. 14, 2023, officers responded to a property in the Municipality of Brighton where they informed of an alleged non-consensual distribution of an imitate recording.

The OPP launched an investigation that continued for four months, leading to an arrest on Dec. 20.

A 17-year-old from Brighton was arrested and charged with sexual assault, possession of child pornography, imports, distributes, sells or possesses for the purpose of distribution or sale any child pornography and makes, prints, publishes or possesses for the purpose of publication any child pornography.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of the accused cannot be released.

It’s the second Brighton teen in as many months to be arrested on child pornography charges. OPP made an arrest in late November of a 16-year-old following a 10-month investigation.

