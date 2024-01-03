Kingston police seeking video of downtown vandals

See more sharing options

Kingston police are looking for surveillance video in connection with an ongoing investigation into a vandalism spree in the city’s downtown.

Police say numerous buildings and fixtures were marked with bright orange spray paint in an area bounded by Barrie Street, Johnson Street, Ontario Street and Queen Street during the early morning hours of Dec. 28.

In a release Wednesday police said they are looking for a pair of suspects.

Investigators are asking businesses or residential buildings with video of the suspects to keep their video and to file a report with police.

A report can be filed with Kingston Police by calling 613-549-4660 ext. “0”.