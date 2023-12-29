Man shot dead by Winnipeg police was person of interest in death of missing B.C. trucker

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Winnipeg say a man shot dead during a Thursday hostage standoff was also a person of interest in the death of a missing B.C. trucker.

Farah Mohamud, 34, was found dead Tuesday in a fifth-floor unit at an apartment building on Furby Street in southwest Winnipeg.

He had completed a delivery to Manitoba four days earlier, and was reported missing when his family became concerned he’d failed to pick up a return shipment.

On Thursday, dozens of police descended on the same building where a man had barricaded himself into a third-floor unit with four hostages, including a three-year-old child.

View image in full screen A missing poster for Farah Ali Mohamud. Somali Canadian Education and Rural Development Organization / Facebook

The incident ended with police fatally shooting the suspect after three of the hostages had escaped or been released.

“The male is known to us, he was a 52-year-old male, he had an extensive criminal record for violence and weapons offences, and he was on a few weapons prohibitions at the time of this event,” Winnipeg Police Service Cheif Const. Danny Smyth told a press conference.

Mohamud, a father of three, hailed from Delta, B.C.

Police have yet to release any details about a possible motive in his death.