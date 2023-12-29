Man grabs officer’s gun during struggle at hotel parking lot in Richmond Hill: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man grabbed an officer’s gun during a struggle at a hotel parking lot in Richmond Hill, police say, leading to his arrest and the discovery of a handgun in a vehicle.

York Regional Police said the incident happened at around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday.

Police said an officer approached a suspicious vehicle with a man and teen girl inside at a parking lot in the area of Yonge Street and Elgin Mills Road.

The driver got out of the vehicle and engaged with the officer, police said.

“During the course of the interaction, a struggle ensued during which the male grabbed the officer’s service pistol and attempted to disarm him,” police said.

The man was taken into custody.

Police searched the vehicle and a loaded Glock handgun with a prohibited magazine was allegedly found.

Two officers suffered minor injuries in the incident and were taken to hospital and later released. The man was also taken to hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The teen girl in the vehicle was also arrested. A 22-year-old Markham man and a 16-year-old girl from Whitchurch-Stouffville face multiple charges.