Parents of Calgary teen struck by 2 vehicles pay donations forward, meet man who saved son

Allan McCauley’s recently took his first steps at the Alberta Children’s Hospital since he was seriously injured after being struck by two vehicles while crossing Memorial Drive on the morning of Nov. 17.

“In five weeks he’s gone from being in a bed to taking his first steps again,” said his stepfather George Wellman on Thursday.

The 16-year-old and his parents recently met the person who saved him post-crash by stopping traffic and providing first aid. The Good Samaritan is an off-duty Calgary firefighter who had a first aid kit with him in his truck.

“Even if you don’t wanna call him a hero, he stopped. That’s all it takes – one person to change a life of an entire family,” Wellman said.

View image in full screen Allan McCauley, 16, was hit by two vehicles along Memorial Drive near Marlborough Mall on the morning of Nov. 17,. Supplied

Global News spoke with the member of the Calgary Fire Department who wanted to remain anonymous. He said Allan was in “rough shape” when he came to assist him.

Story continues below advertisement

Carol Henke with the Calgary Fire Department says you don’t have to be a firefighter to be able to positively intervene in a medical emergency.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“Having a first aid and a CPR course as well as having first aid equipment in your vehicle helps. In this case, the training, knowledge and equipment he had with him made a big difference and gave the teen his best chance,” Henke said.

The help didn’t stop there. Members of the Calgary Fire Department donated $500 to the family and steel-toe boots for Wellman.

They were nearly homeless at the time of the accident — living in an RV since they lost their last rental home.

When word got out about the family’s dire situation, people donated what they could. Someone even came forward with reasonably priced rental accommodation.

Now Allan’s stepdad has been handing out donated gift cards to strangers to help spread the generosity he was shown

“I think it’s important that no matter what happens to us or what we go through that we pay it forward,” Wellman said.

“If we get something, why can’t we give back? Even if it’s volunteer work – if you have the time to volunteer or you get a Tim Hortons card – give it away to someone who’s hungry,” Wellman said.

Story continues below advertisement

Allan remains in the hospital and will likely be facing a year of rehabilitation and more surgeries, according to Wellman.

Even through the family doesn’t have a lot by some standards, they’re bursting with gratitude for Allan’s recovery and the fact they have a place to call home in a city that has shown them so much love.

“We were in that situation, so I completely understand what it feels like to have nothing or have something and have to rebuild off of that, but I’m in a situation now that I pay forward any little bit that I can. People have helped me and I can help them.”