Calgary pedestrians and cyclists can ‘walk and wheel’ on Memorial Drive over long weekend

The eastbound lanes of Memorial Drive will be closed to traffic over the August long weekend to allow for pedestrians and cyclists to use the space.

According to the City of Calgary, the stretch of roadway between 9 Street N.W. and 4 Street N.E. will be closed to traffic from July 30 to Aug 1.

City officials said Calgarians will be able to “walk and wheel” on the roadway.

The closures began as a precaution to allow for extra space along the city’s river paths during the COVID-19 pandemic, and quickly became popular amongst cyclists and joggers.

Since then, Ward 7 Coun. Terry Wong said his office hears from Calgarians about the adaptive roadways “all the time.”

“For long weekends like we have today, we made a push to say let’s let Calgarians enjoy the pleasures of the long weekend on an open lane to ride, and cycle,” Wong told Global News on Friday.

Wong said one of the main factors behind the closure this weekend is the damage to the Peace Bridge. Calgary police laid charges after 70 glass panels were shattered by a man with a hammer.

The damage has also resulted in reduced space on the Peace Bridge due to barriers along each side; cyclists are also being asked to dismount when using the river crossing.

According to Wong, the lower deck of the Centre Street Bridge will also be open to pedestrians and cyclists, after several upgrades to the guardrails and road this spring.

As for future closures, Wong said he’d like to see the eastbound lanes on Memorial Drive closed over the long weekends in July, August and September.