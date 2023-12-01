1 hospitalized in CTrain-car collision near Calgary’s Memorial Drive, Deerfoot Trail

A midday collision between a CTrain and vehicle closed a ramp connecting two major roads in Calgary.
At around noon on Friday, the city’s transportation department shared on social media that the ramp from southbound Deerfoot Trail to eastbound Memorial Drive was closed.
A CTrain was seen stopped on that interchange, with emergency vehicles on the scene.
Police said a vehicle went down an embankment on the west side of Deerfoot Trail, coming to a rest on the CPKC tracks below.
Two people were in the car: one suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, and the other was considered to be in stable condition.
Calgary police also said that the westbound Memorial Drive ramp to southbound Deerfoot Trail was also closed.
Police advised motorists to use an alternate route and avoid the area.
Calgary Transit said trains on the Blue Line will only serve the outbound sides of stations between Bridgeland and Franklin.
More to come…
