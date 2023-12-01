1 hospitalized in CTrain-car collision near Calgary’s Memorial Drive, Deerfoot Trail

Send this page to someone via email

A midday collision between a CTrain and vehicle closed a ramp connecting two major roads in Calgary.

At around noon on Friday, the city’s transportation department shared on social media that the ramp from southbound Deerfoot Trail to eastbound Memorial Drive was closed.

A CTrain was seen stopped on that interchange, with emergency vehicles on the scene.

Police said a vehicle went down an embankment on the west side of Deerfoot Trail, coming to a rest on the CPKC tracks below.

Two people were in the car: one suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, and the other was considered to be in stable condition.

View image in full screen A sedan is seen at the bottom of an embankment, with a CTrain stopped nearby in Calgary midday on Dec. 1, 2023. Global News

UPDATE: Traffic incident on SB Deerfoot Ramp to Memorial Drive, ramp onto EB Memorial Dr is closed. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/rZqcDtW8Ym — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) December 1, 2023

Calgary police also said that the westbound Memorial Drive ramp to southbound Deerfoot Trail was also closed.

Police advised motorists to use an alternate route and avoid the area.

Calgary Transit said trains on the Blue Line will only serve the outbound sides of stations between Bridgeland and Franklin.

🚧 ROAD CLOSURE 🚧 Westbound Memorial Drive N.E. at southbound Deerfoot Trail is closed due to a vehicle vs. CTrain incident. Please use alternative routes & avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/io2YwI27p2 — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) December 1, 2023

#CTRiders, Due to an earlier incident CTrains on the #BlueLine will only service the Outbound side between Bridgeland and Franklin Stations. pic.twitter.com/GSgAfAnJHm — Calgary Transit (@calgarytransit) December 1, 2023

