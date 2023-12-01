Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Traffic

1 hospitalized in CTrain-car collision near Calgary’s Memorial Drive, Deerfoot Trail

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted December 1, 2023 2:50 pm
A sedan is seen at the bottom of an embankment in Calgary midday on Dec. 1, 2023. View image in full screen
A sedan is seen at the bottom of an embankment in Calgary midday on Dec. 1, 2023. Global News
A midday collision between a CTrain and vehicle closed a ramp connecting two major roads in Calgary.

At around noon on Friday, the city’s transportation department shared on social media that the ramp from southbound Deerfoot Trail to eastbound Memorial Drive was closed.

A CTrain was seen stopped on that interchange, with emergency vehicles on the scene.

Police said a vehicle went down an embankment on the west side of Deerfoot Trail, coming to a rest on the CPKC tracks below.

Two people were in the car: one suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, and the other was considered to be in stable condition.

A sedan is seen at the bottom of an embankment, with a CTrain stopped nearby in Calgary midday on Dec. 1, 2023. View image in full screen
A sedan is seen at the bottom of an embankment, with a CTrain stopped nearby in Calgary midday on Dec. 1, 2023. Global News
A sedan is seen at the bottom of an embankment in Calgary midday on Dec. 1, 2023. View image in full screen
A sedan is seen at the bottom of an embankment in Calgary midday on Dec. 1, 2023. Global News
A sedan is seen at the bottom of an embankment, with a CTrain stopped nearby in Calgary midday on Dec. 1, 2023. View image in full screen
A sedan is seen at the bottom of an embankment, with a CTrain stopped nearby in Calgary midday on Dec. 1, 2023. Global News
A vehicle is seen at the bottom of an embankment in Calgary midday on Dec. 1, 2023. View image in full screen
A vehicle is seen at the bottom of an embankment in Calgary midday on Dec. 1, 2023. Global News
Calgary police also said that the westbound Memorial Drive ramp to southbound Deerfoot Trail was also closed.

Police advised motorists to use an alternate route and avoid the area.

Calgary Transit said trains on the Blue Line will only serve the outbound sides of stations between Bridgeland and Franklin.

More to come…

