Family of missing Winnipeg man with dementia concerned about his safety

It’s been a little over two weeks since a Winnipeg man went missing, but his family aren’t giving up on the search for their loved one.

Earl Moberg, 81, was last seen in the River East area in Winnipeg on Dec. 12. Winnipeg police activated a silver alert following his disappearance, which indicates that a vulnerable adult has been reported missing.

Moberg’s family says he has lived with dementia for several years.

View image in full screen Earl Moberg, 81, was last seen in a Winnipeg neighbourhood on Dec. 12, 2023. Courtesy of Britt Moberg

“In the past he had been someone who had been an avid walker for years. (But) at this point of his dementia, he wasn’t safe to be going anywhere by himself at this point,” said his daughter Britt Moberg. She and her uncle, Moberg’s younger brother Doug, have been focusing their search in the area near his home, which was familiar to him.

Moberg’s family said he was scheduled for his first visit from home care services the day he went missing. Doug said it wasn’t the first time his brother left unexpectedly.

On Dec. 12, Doug spoke to Moberg on the phone.

“He wanted me to pick him up so we could go get the tools at the school,” said Doug.

“He was a teacher, but he’s been retired… unfortunately he still wanted to get those tools, and the next thing you know, he’s gone. Just like that. It’s been hell ever since.”

Doug said his brother called him again later on, but he missed the call. The family hasn’t heard from him since.

“We’re still hopeful (but) that light gets a little dimmer every day that goes by. But until we know, we don’t know,” said Doug.

The family has been working the Bear Clan Patrol ever since Moberg was reported missing. Kevin Walker, executive director with the patrol, said he’s helped organize searches and has been searching with the family nearly every day.

“We’ve been over a lot of the overpasses throughout this area and concentrating on some of the wooded areas that maybe he’s gone into,” said Walker. “Having the family out searching with us… we’re able to get some insight (into) what areas he went to walk to.”

The help he and the public can provide, added Walker, makes a lot of difference to the family.

Moberg’s daughter Britt says she won’t give up the search.

“My dad, he always would tell me he was behind me 110%. And, you know, I wouldn’t want to give him any less, because he’s always done that for me.”

— With files from Global’s Iris Dyck.