Crime

Missing senior last seen in River East area, Winnipeg police say

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted December 13, 2023 11:37 am
Winnipeg police View image in full screen
FILE - A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge. THE CANADIAN PRESS / David Lipnowski
A search is underway for a missing Winnipeg senior last seen in the city.

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service said 81-year-old Earl Moberg was last seen in the River East area on Tuesday around 6 p.m.

Moberg is described as five feet seven inches tall with a medium build, short white hair and a white beard. He was seen wearing a dark blue or green parka.

Earl Moberg, 81, was last seen in the River East area in Winnipeg on Dec. 12. He is reported to have been wearing a green or blue parka, according to police.
Earl Moberg, 81, was last seen in the River East area in Winnipeg on Dec. 12. He is reported to have been wearing a green or blue parka, according to police. Courtesy Winnipeg Police Service

A silver alert has been activated for his disappearance, which indicates that a vulnerable adult is reported missing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

