Missing senior last seen in River East area, Winnipeg police say

A search is underway for a missing Winnipeg senior last seen in the city.
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service said 81-year-old Earl Moberg was last seen in the River East area on Tuesday around 6 p.m.
Moberg is described as five feet seven inches tall with a medium build, short white hair and a white beard. He was seen wearing a dark blue or green parka.
A silver alert has been activated for his disappearance, which indicates that a vulnerable adult is reported missing.
Trending Now
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.
‘There’s just no info’: Family turns to billboard campaign in search for missing Winnipeg veteran
Comments