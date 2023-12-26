Menu

Crime

Uber driver charged with sex assault might still be operating on different apps: Durham police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 26, 2023 2:31 pm
Anees Ashraf, 32, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault. View image in full screen
Anees Ashraf, 32, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault. Handout / Durham Regional Police
An Uber driver who was charged after a female passenger was allegedly sexually assaulted might still be offering ridesharing services on different apps, Durham Regional Police say.

Police said  officers responded on Sunday to a sexual assault call in the area of Taunton Road and Garden Street in Whitby.

A 19-year-old woman who was taking an Uber back to her home was sexually assaulted by the driver, police allege.

Whitby resident Anees Ashraf, 32, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and was released on an undertaking.

“The accused may be continuing to offer ride sharing services under different transportation apps,” police said. “Investigators are in contact with these companies, but want to ensure there are no further victims.”

In a statement sent to Global News, an Uber spokesperson said the driver was removed from the platform as soon as the company was made aware of the allegation.

“We are deeply disturbed by the rider’s reported experience, and this behavior has no place in our society,” the spokesperson said.

“We take reports like this very seriously.”

Anyone with additional information on the case or similar alleged incidents was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

