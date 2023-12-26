Menu

Crime

Man injured after Christmas Day stabbing in Toronto

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 26, 2023 6:07 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. File / Global News
Toronto police are investigating an early Christmas Day stabbing that sent one person to hospital.

Officers were called to the Jane Street and Weston Road area in the city’s west end shortly after midnight.

They found a man in his thirties with stab wounds.

The victim was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

