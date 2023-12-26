Man injured after Christmas Day stabbing in Toronto

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police are investigating an early Christmas Day stabbing that sent one person to hospital.

Officers were called to the Jane Street and Weston Road area in the city’s west end shortly after midnight.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

They found a man in his thirties with stab wounds.

The victim was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.