Richmond RCMP probes gunfire at 2 restaurants

RCMP in Richmond, B.C., are investigating a pair of shootings days apart at two different restaurants.

Mounties said no on was hurt in either incident.

Both took place while the businesses were in the process of closing.

The first shooting happened on Dec. 18, at a restaurant in the 8500-block of Bridgeport Road around 10:30 p.m.

The second happened two days later at a restaurant in the 7900-block of Alderbridge Way around 11:30 p.m.

Mounties said both shootings appeared targeted, but unrelated to the B.C. gang conflict.

Police said they would be stepping up their presence in the areas.

Anyone with information or video shot in the area at the time is asked to contact RCMP at 604-278-1212.