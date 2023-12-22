Winnipeg Police to provide update on Watt Street, Talbot Avenue stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Const. Jason Michalyshen from the Winnipeg police is going to provide an update Friday afternoon regarding a stabbing on Watt Street and Talbot Avenue.

Police went to the area on Wednesday at 8 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Officers found 46-year-old Ivan Rubanik who was then taken to hospital where he later died.

“This victim in this matter is a new or relatively new immigrant to Canada, specifically Winnipeg. My understanding is our victim was going about his business on his way to work when he was confronted,” said Michalyshen.

A 19-year-old has been arrested and remains in custody while facing charges. The accused can’t be named as the charges are still pending.

Police said the suspect is known to the police and the attack is believed to be random.

