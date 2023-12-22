Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg Police to provide update on Watt Street, Talbot Avenue stabbing

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted December 22, 2023 12:22 pm
Click to play video: ''
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Const. Jason Michalyshen from the Winnipeg police is going to provide an update Friday afternoon regarding a stabbing on Watt Street and Talbot Avenue.

Police went to the area on Wednesday at 8 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Officers found 46-year-old Ivan Rubanik who was then taken to hospital where he later died.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police investigate fatal stabbing, 19-year-old suspect in custody'
Winnipeg police investigate fatal stabbing, 19-year-old suspect in custody

“This victim in this matter is a new or relatively new immigrant to Canada, specifically Winnipeg. My understanding is our victim was going about his business on his way to work when he was confronted,” said Michalyshen.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

A 19-year-old has been arrested and remains in custody while facing charges. The accused can’t be named as the charges are still pending.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police said the suspect is known to the police and the attack is believed to be random.

Global News will be streaming the update at 12 p.m.

 

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices