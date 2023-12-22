Menu

Crime

Warning issued to businesses owners after string of break-ins in Kitchener and Waterloo

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 22, 2023 11:22 am
Since the beginning of October, police say there have been 11 different break-ins reported by businesses on King Street, Albert Street, Spruce Street and University Avenue West in Waterloo and on King Street West and River Road East in Kitchener. All use the same modus operandi. View image in full screen
Since the beginning of October, police say there have been 11 different break-ins reported by businesses on King Street, Albert Street, Spruce Street and University Avenue West in Waterloo and on King Street West and River Road East in Kitchener. All use the same modus operandi. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Waterloo Regional Police say have issued a warning to businesses in Kitchener and Waterloo after a string of breakiins that have taken place across the cities over the past couple of months.

Since the beginning of October, there have been 11 different break-ins reported by businesses on King Street, Albert Street, Spruce Street and University Avenue West in Waterloo and on King Street West and River Road East in Kitchener.

Police say there was a similar M.O. in each case with the thief or thieves accessing a lockbox or prying open a rear door in order to get inside the businesses.

They say the bandit (or bandits) then took money from cash registers and cashboxes before fleeing the scene.

While most of the businesses that have been targeted have been restaurants, police say there have also been incidents reported at a fitness centre, a hair salon, and a footwear store.

On Monday at around 6 a.m., police say two businesses around King and Erb streets were broken into by a thief using keys obtained from lockboxes. The thief made off with cashboxes from both businesses.

Police are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8255 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

They are also asking businesses in the area to consider a number of safety measures in order to prevent break-ins including putting a post on windows pointing out that the premises are monitored by an alarm company and that no money is kept at the business.

Police also suggest that businesses should remove all the money from registers and display the empty tills when they are closed. Cashboxes should also be put in a secure location and locked as well.

They are also advising stores to clean all windows and floors and to log the maintenance as it will help with their investigation.

Police say businesses should also look into installing a remote security system as well as keeping some lights on to help with surveillance opportunities during the night.

