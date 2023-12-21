Toronto police officer arrested and charged with assault, force says

Toronto police say one of their officers has been arrested and charged with assault.
The force says that a man and a woman were involved in a dispute on Wednesday and the man allegedly assaulted the woman.
Police say a 40-year-old constable has been charged with assault.
They say the officer has 14 years of service with the force.
He was set to appear in court Thursday.
The force says the officer has been suspended with pay.
