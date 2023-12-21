One person dies in early morning Surrey crash

Send this page to someone via email

One person died in an accident in Surrey on Thursday morning.

Surrey RCMP said officers were called to a collision involving a dump truck and an SUV near 80 Avenue and 122A Street at 6:36 a.m.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police said one person was given lifesaving measures but died at the scene.

The investigation is still in the early stages so it is unclear exactly what led to the collision, police said.

Anyone with information, including dash cam footage in the area on 80 Avenue and 122A Street, is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file 2023-204342.