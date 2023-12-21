Video shows SUV ‘deliberately’ striking cruisers during takedown in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

Shocking video appears to show the moment a suspect vehicle “deliberately” crashed into unmarked police vehicles as carjacking task force officers conducted a takedown in Toronto.

The Toronto Police Service also released additional details on what led up to the incident early Monday, which occurred in The West Mall and Eva Road area.

The suspect vehicle, a stolen SUV, ended up flipping on its side and two suspects were arrested, police said.

Police said Monday that the suspects were taken out of the vehicle and brought to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One officer was also reported to have suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police said Thursday that the takedown was part of an investigation into break-ins where vehicles were stolen.

Story continues below advertisement

On Dec. 3 at around 2:25 a.m., police responded to a break-and-enter in the area of Thompson Avenue and Van Dusen Boulevard in the city’s west end, which is near Royal York Road and Bloor Street West.

Suspects had forced their way into a home while the victim was sleeping, stole the victim’s car keys, and fled in the vehicle, police said.

Then on Dec. 13 at around 3 a.m., police said that suspects suspects forced their way into a home in the area of Islington Avenue and Summitcrest Drive, which is just north of Eglinton Avenue West.

The aftermath of a takedown by the provincial carjacking task force of an alleged stolen vehicle and suspect. ⁦@TPSOperations⁩ say officers boxed in the vehicle to prevent a pursuit, driver attempted to flee, rolling BMW SUV. At Eva Rd & Hwy 427 5:30 am. Suspect in custody pic.twitter.com/qqt7xf2QGe — Catherine McDonald (@cmcdonaldglobal) December 18, 2023

The victims were sleeping when they were woken up by several loud bangs at the front door, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

They went downstairs where they were confronted by two suspects, who demanded their car keys, officers said.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The suspects then allegedly stole the keys to two vehicles and fled the area with the two cars.

Around two hours later, in the area of Dixon Road and McArthur Street, just east of Islington Avenue, suspects forced their way into a home while the victims were sleeping, police said.

There was a confrontation with a victim and one of the suspects and the victim suffered minor injuries, police said.

The suspects allegedly stole car keys and fled in a vehicle.

Members of the provincial carjacking task force, which was launched earlier this year to combat auto-related crimes, were then assigned to the case and a suspect was identified.

2:10 Cell phone video captured the takedown of two auto theft suspects in Etobicoke overnight

On Monday morning, members of the task force, the 22 Division major crime unit, and the emergency task force, conducted a takedown in The West Mall and Eva Road area.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto police released video showing part of that takedown and Global News was able to obtain a slightly longer version.

It appears to show unmarked police vehicles attempting to block the suspect vehicle inside of a parking garage.

The suspect vehicle is then seen speeding towards the police cars and smashing into them.

A person, presumably an officer, can be seen running out of the way just before the SUV smashes into the unmarked cars.

Police said the SUV “deliberately” smashed into the police vehicles and then flipped on its side.

View image in full screen The scene of the rollover in Etobicoke Monday morning. Don Curran / Global News

The suspects were extracted from the vehicle and arrested, police said.

An 18-year-old and 16-year-old, both from Toronto, are facing a number of charges.

Story continues below advertisement

“Both individuals are presently before the courts on other criminal charges,” police noted.

1:22 Car rolls over as driver flees from police in Toronto