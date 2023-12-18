Car rolls over as suspects try to escape officers in Toronto, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A car rolled over as suspects attempted to flee from police in Toronto early Monday, officers say. Three people were taken to hospital.

Toronto police said the rollover happened at 5:31 a.m. on Eva Road, which is near Highway 427 and Bloor Street West in Etobicoke.

Police said officers were trying to stop a car when it attempted to flee, but rolled over.

Two people in the vehicle were arrested and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

An officer also reportedly suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

Toronto paramedics said they were all taken to a local hospital with injuries that were believed to be minor. More than one vehicle was involved in the incident, paramedics said.

There is no word yet on why police were trying to stop the car.