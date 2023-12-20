Langley RCMP need help identifying senior in critical condition after Monday crash

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Langley, B.C., need your help to identify a senior who was seriously hurt in a collision on Monday.

The woman was crossing 26A Avenue along 268 Street around 4:20 p.m. when she was struck by the driver of a white Dodge pickup truck who was turning left, according to Langley RCMP.

The driver stopped and provided first aid until emergency crews arrived.

The woman was taken to hospital, and is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Police said because the victim is in critical condition, they have not been able to speak with her to identify her.

The woman is described as Asian, possibly Filipino. in her early 70s. She is five-feet tall and weighs 110 pounds.

She was wearing a black jacket, black shoes with white soles and had a black umbrella and foldable fabric shopping cart.

Anyone who thinks they can identify her is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.