‘Targeted’ Southview shooting victim identified, Calgary police seek Toyota RAV4

An autopsy has confirmed 43-year-old Donald Lyons was the victim of Monday night’s fatal shooting in southeast Calgary.

The Calgary Police Service homicide unit continues to investigate the shooting that took place in the 1800 block of 35th Street Southeast shortly before 10 p.m. on Dec. 18.

Lyons was pronounced dead on scene and, according to police, a severely injured woman was taken to hospital by ambulance in serious, potentially life-threatening condition.

Police said the woman was recovering in hospital as of Tuesday afternoon.

According to CPS officials, no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting that is believed to have been targeted, but police have released a surveillance camera image of the suspect vehicle.

Investigators are looking for a:

Toyota RAV4 SUV

2016 to 2018 model

Black or dark-grey in colour

The suspect vehicle was spotted in the area at the time of the shooting.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information regarding the location of the suspect vehicle is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.