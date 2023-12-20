Menu

Crime

‘Targeted’ Southview shooting victim identified, Calgary police seek Toyota RAV4

By Ryan White Global News
Posted December 20, 2023 5:54 pm
Click to play video: 'Calgary homicide detectives investigate fatal shooting in Southview'
Calgary homicide detectives investigate fatal shooting in Southview
WATCH: Homicide investigators were in Southview Tuesday, trying to understand what led to a shooting the killed a man and sent another woman to hospital. As Sarah Offin reports it’s not the first time neighbours have seen trouble outside a local houka lounge.
An autopsy has confirmed 43-year-old Donald Lyons was the victim of Monday night’s fatal shooting in southeast Calgary.

The Calgary Police Service homicide unit continues to investigate the shooting that took place in the 1800 block of 35th Street Southeast shortly before 10 p.m. on Dec. 18.

Lyons was pronounced dead on scene and, according to police, a severely injured woman was taken to hospital by ambulance in serious, potentially life-threatening condition.

Police said the woman was recovering in hospital as of Tuesday afternoon.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

According to CPS officials, no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting that is believed to have been targeted, but police have released a surveillance camera image of the suspect vehicle.

Investigators are looking for a:

  • Toyota RAV4 SUV
  • 2016 to 2018 model
  • Black or dark-grey in colour

The suspect vehicle was spotted in the area at the time of the shooting.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information regarding the location of the suspect vehicle is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Calgary communities to discuss gun violence at private town hall'
Calgary communities to discuss gun violence at private town hall
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

