Shooting in southeast Calgary kills 1, leaves another fighting for life

One person was killed and another taken to Foothills hospital in life-threatening condition Monday night after a shooting in southeast Calgary.

Police said officers were called to the 1800 block of 35th Street SE just before 10 p.m. for the shooting.

They found a man near a truck, who was pronounced dead. A seriously injured woman was also found nearby, police said.

The suspects have not been found, police said. Investigators don’t believe the shooting was random.

Calgary police’s homicide unit has taken over the investigation and is asking anyone with information, photos or video to contact police.

An autopsy on the man has been scheduled for Wednesday.