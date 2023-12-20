Hostage situation, gunfire prompted Grande Prairie shelter-in-place order: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP announced Thursday that the reason for a shelter-in-place order issued in Grande Prairie, Alta., a day earlier was that a man was allegedly holding a woman at gunpoint in her home.

At around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, RCMP advised residents in the Mountview and Summit neighbourhoods to stay indoors and away from windows.

On Thursday, RCMP said officers were responding to a “domestic dispute in progress in a northwest community.”

They said a woman was being held at gunpoint and that she had already been assaulted and injured.

The gun was fired inside the home, RCMP alleged.

RCMP said officers contained the area and went inside, where “an interaction took place between officers and the man with the firearm.” During that, police were able to get the woman out safely.

Officers left the home and waited for a police emergency response team. RCMP said the man fired his gun again, “resulting in officers discharging their firearms, shooting the male.”

RCMP said officers provided first aid and then paramedics took over. The suspect was taken to hospital for medical care. The injured woman was also taken to hospital and was later released, RCMP said.

No officers nor members of the public were hurt.

RCMP said they immediately notified the director of law enforcement and initiated their internal review process.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been directed to investigate the circumstances surrounding the actions of the police.