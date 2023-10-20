Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Canada

Toronto woman forced into sex trade in Grande Prairie, 3 charged with human trafficking: police

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted October 20, 2023 12:08 pm
File photo. Three Grande Prairie suspects have been arrested for human trafficking offences after a Toronto woman was allegedly forced into working in the sex trade. View image in full screen
File photo. Three Grande Prairie suspects have been arrested for human trafficking offences after police say a Toronto woman was forced into working in the sex trade. Getty Images
Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) has arrested and charged three people from Grande Prairie with human trafficking after police say a Toronto woman was lured to Alberta for a legitimate job and was forced into working in the sex trade.

The human trafficking unit at ALERT says the victim was found on social media and was persuaded into moving from Toronto for an employment opportunity.

Police say once she got to Grande Prairie, she was forced into the sex trade and the accused kept her earnings in to pay back her travel expenses.

In May, the woman escaped and contacted police in Toronto.

“The best advice would be to know who you’re talking to and what you’re getting yourself into. If people are offering you deals that seem too good to be true, ask questions. If they’re offering to buy you plane tickets and fly you across the country, ask for details and find out the facts. Understand what is going to be expected of you,” said Staff Sgt. Chris Hayes, ALERT human trafficking.

According to police, on Sept. 19, the three accused were arrested with the assistance of Grande Prairie RCMP. Two homes were also searched and cash, a truck and over $30,000 worth of cocaine were seized by ALERT.

Click to play video: 'Unmasking Human Trafficking: Myths, misconceptions and the reality in Canada'
Unmasking Human Trafficking: Myths, misconceptions and the reality in Canada

Romeo Spence, 23, has been charged with trafficking a person, procuring, material benefit from trafficking a person, uttering threats and possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

Andre Wright, 46, was charged with trafficking a person, procuring, uttering threats, possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime and possession of another person’s identity.

Hipai Bangisa, 29, is facing charges of trafficking a person, procuring, possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime.

All three were released from police custody. Bangisa and Wright are slated to appear in court on Oct. 23 and Spence’s next court date is on Nov. 2.

Click to play video: 'Couple running camp for kids charged with human trafficking'
Couple running camp for kids charged with human trafficking

Survivors of sex trafficking can dial 211 for support. Anyone with information on drug or gang activity in their community can contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

