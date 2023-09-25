Menu

Crime

Man faces human-trafficking charges, London police warn of more potential victims

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted September 25, 2023 12:34 pm
A set of police lights View image in full screen
Police lights at night. Alex Schmidt / Getty Images
A Scarborough man is facing numerous human trafficking-related charges following an investigation in London, Ont., earlier this year.

In May, a woman and a man struck a deal in which she was to pay him for security and transportation. Police said that the man began to demand more money from the victim, threatening her with violence and often assaulting her when she couldn’t pay.

The victim sustained a series of minor to serious injuries as a result of the assaults, according to police.

In September, officers said the suspect broke into the victim’s home, causing damage to property.

Acting Sgt. Sandasha Bough confirmed to Global News that the incident took place when the victim was not home.

“The individual broke into the victim’s home when she was not there,” she said. “We were contacted, we investigated and we did find that there was damage to property inside of that residence.”

The investigation was later reassigned to members of the London Police Service’s human trafficking unit.

With assistance from the Toronto police, officers identified a suspect who was arrested in London on Wednesday.

Quwayne Miller, 29, of Scarborough, has been charged with human trafficking by exercising control, trafficking a person over 18, material benefit from sexual services, procuring/exercising control, and criminal harassment. He has also been charged with breaking and entering with intent and assault with a weapon.

Quwayne Miller, 29, of Scarborough.
Quwayne Miller, 29, of Scarborough. London Police Service
Trending Now

The man remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Investigators also believe that there may be additional victims.

“We are appealing to members of the public to contact us if they have any information in relation to this investigation, or if they had similar dealings with the accused,” Bough said.

According to London police, the accused is also known to use the alias “Q,” “Spider” and “Crooked Letter Schemez.”

Anyone with information can call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670, or provide anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at London Middlesex Crime Stoppers.

More information can be found on the London Police Service Human Trafficking page.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

