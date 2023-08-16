More charges for Calgary human trafficking suspect police say was targeting underage girls

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary man has racked up additional charges in connection with an Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) human trafficking investigation that began earlier this year.

In May 2023, investigators became aware of a man targeting teen girls in the Calgary area and sexually exploiting them. At the time, one 15-year-old victim was identified.

Police have since been able to identify three additional victims, each between the ages of 16 and 18, leading to additional charges being laid.

“We’ve continued with our investigation and believe that he was actively exploiting these teens, and other girls as well. We’re releasing his photo now in hopes to encourage other survivors to come forward and share any information they have with police,” said Staff Sgt. Colleen Bowers, ALERT human trafficking.

Police said in a news release Wednesday that all victims will receive access to necessary support and resources from a safety network co-ordinator that works in partnership with the ALERT unit to provide enhanced support to survivors.

The Calgary Police Service, the Lethbridge Police Service and FINTRAC also assisted with the investigation.

Benjamin Loewen, 21, is now facing 12 additional charges, including:

sexual assault

sexual interference

two counts of material benefit from sexual services of a person under 18

two counts of procuring a person under 18

two counts of making child pornography

two counts of distribution of child pornography

advertisement of sexual services

extortion by threats

Loewen remains on house arrest with various conditions. His next court date is slated for Aug. 28.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call the Calgary Police Service or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

ALERT encourages anyone who believes they are a victim of sexual assault to report it to the Calgary Police Service by calling 403-266-1234, or 911 if they are in immediate danger. There is no time limit on how long a victim has to report a sexual assault in Canada.

“It’s important that his victims know about Bill C-36. The Protection of Communities and Exploited Persons Act makes it illegal for a third party to benefit from a person who is working in the sex trade, or is being sexually exploited,” Bowers added.