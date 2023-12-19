Menu

Crime

Vancouver Island woman accused of forging ID to apply for nursing jobs

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 19, 2023 10:48 pm
Police allege Charrybelle Talauemay have used several aliases to fraudulently apply for other health-care jobs in B.C. and Alberta. Central Saanich police
A B.C. woman is facing charges for allegedly using forged documents to apply for a job as a nurse.

Charrybelle Talaue is accused of making a variety of fake ID, including a a bogus marriage certificate, Alberta personal health card and certificate of Canadian citizenship.

Central Saanich police allege Talaue then used the documents to pose as someone named Yves Anglehart in an attempt to apply for a nursing job with Island Health.

The health authority contacted police, who launched an investigation that resulted in her arrest.

Police said the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives confirmed that Talaue was not, and had never been a nurse in B.C.

Investigators believe she may have used a variety of aliases to apply for other health-care jobs in B.C. and Alberta.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Central Saanich police at tips@cspolice.ca.

 

