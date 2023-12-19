Menu

Headline link
Canada

‘I thought the app was broken’: Guelph woman says after winning millions playing lottery

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 19, 2023 2:25 pm
Caroll Uylett of Guelph. View image in full screen
Caroll Uylett of Guelph. Provided
A woman from Guelph thought the Ontario Lottery and Gaming app had broken when she recently discovered that she had won $5 million playing the lottery.

“I was at home with my family when I played my ticket and realized I had won, but I was shocked,” Caroll Uylett told the OLG when she was picking up her prize.

“I pulled out my phone to double check on the OLG app and I still couldn’t wrap my head around it. I thought the app was broken — it had to be a mistake’”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The new millionaire said her kids were “in disbelief” when she shared the news.

Uylett, who works in administration, says she has been playing the lottery for a number of years.

“I like to purchase my tickets at small local stores as I travel across Ontario,” she explained, although her winning Instant Mega ticket was purchased at the Longo’s on Clair Road in Guelph.

Story continues below advertisement

Uylett told the OLG that she plans to use the money to buy a home, to help her parents, and to provide for her children’s future education.

“Family is the primary focus,” she said.

