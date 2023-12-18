Menu

Crime

Man in critical condition after Brossard motel shooting

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted December 18, 2023 7:40 am
FILE - A police car at a crime scene in Longueuil, Que. A man in his 40s is fighting for his life after a shooting on Taschereau Boulevard in Brossard early Monday.
FILE - A police car at a crime scene in Longueuil, Que. A man in his 40s is fighting for his life after a shooting on Taschereau Boulevard in Brossard early Monday. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press
A man is in critical condition and fighting for his life after a shooting in Brossard early Monday.

According to Longueuil police, shots rang out outside a motel along Taschereau Boulevard just after 1 a.m.

The man in his 40s was struck in his upper body, according to Mélanie Mercille, spokesperson for Longueuil police.

A bullet impact can be seen on the exterior door of the ground-floor motel room.

Police say multiple shell casings were found at the scene.

Authorities say the victim, who is known to police, is fighting for his life.

Mercille says investigators will be surveying security footage to help identify the vehicle.

Multiple suspects are said to have fled the scene in a car, driving towards Highway 10.

Investigators say it is still too early to know the motive behind the shooting.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

