Crime

Pocket dial leads to charges for one Guelph man: police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted December 15, 2023 9:44 am
A Guelph man accidently called police on Thursday, which led to officers learning he is currently wanted for failing to make a court appearance. Police arrested him downtown. View image in full screen
A Guelph man accidently called police on Thursday, which led to officers learning he is currently wanted for failing to make a court appearance. Police arrested him downtown. Ken Hashizume - CJOY
Police say an accidental 911 call led to the arrest of one Guelph man.

Shortly after midnight on Thursday, investigators said the man identified himself to authorities and explained that he didn’t mean to call.

Further investigation revealed he was reportedly wanted for not showing up to court on assault charges among other offences.

Police said officers found the 48-year-old standing outside of an address downtown.

He’s expected to appear in court on Jan. 26.

