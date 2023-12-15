Pocket dial leads to charges for one Guelph man: police

See more sharing options

Police say an accidental 911 call led to the arrest of one Guelph man.

Shortly after midnight on Thursday, investigators said the man identified himself to authorities and explained that he didn’t mean to call.

Further investigation revealed he was reportedly wanted for not showing up to court on assault charges among other offences.

Police said officers found the 48-year-old standing outside of an address downtown.

He’s expected to appear in court on Jan. 26.