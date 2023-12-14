Police arrest 59-year-old man in connection with weekend assault in Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo regional police say they have arrested a man in connection with an assault in Waterloo last weekend.

Shortly before 6 a.m. on Sunday, officers were dispatched to the area around Bridgeport Road and Weber Street after an assault was reported, according to police.

Police say officers found a 57-year-old man who was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, including cuts on his neck and head.

Soon after, police released an image of a man they were looking to speak with in connection with the assault.

Then on Thursday, police announced that they had made an arrest, charging a 59-year-old man from Waterloo with aggravated assault.