Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police arrest 59-year-old man in connection with weekend assault in Waterloo

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 14, 2023 4:31 pm
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Waterloo regional police say they have arrested a man in connection with an assault in Waterloo last weekend.

Shortly before 6 a.m. on Sunday, officers were dispatched to the area around Bridgeport Road and Weber Street after an assault was reported, according to police.

Police say officers found a 57-year-old man who was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, including cuts on his neck and head.

Trending Now

Soon after, police released an image of a man they were looking to speak with in connection with the assault.

Then on Thursday, police announced that they had made an arrest, charging a 59-year-old man from Waterloo with aggravated assault.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices