Police arrest 59-year-old man in connection with weekend assault in Waterloo

Waterloo regional police say they have arrested a man in connection with an assault in Waterloo last weekend.
Shortly before 6 a.m. on Sunday, officers were dispatched to the area around Bridgeport Road and Weber Street after an assault was reported, according to police.
Police say officers found a 57-year-old man who was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, including cuts on his neck and head.
Soon after, police released an image of a man they were looking to speak with in connection with the assault.
Then on Thursday, police announced that they had made an arrest, charging a 59-year-old man from Waterloo with aggravated assault.
- Court application denied for truck driver who caused Humboldt Broncos bus crash
- Jon Venables, toddler killer who murdered when he was just 10, denied parole
- Accused thieves argue for lesser charge because items were on sale
- ‘He had the best smile’: Mom of alleged Kenneth Law victim mourns son, wants answers
Comments