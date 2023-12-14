Man faces 2nd-degree murder charge after September homicide at Hamilton encampment

A 35-year-old Hamilton, Ont., man is facing a murder charge in connection with the city’s seventh homicide in late September.
Hamilton police say the man was sought in connection with a Durand neighbourhood altercation that led to the death of Tyler Hayden Robitaille, 33, near MacNab and Jackson streets.
Investigators say the incident happened in an encampment near city hall, with the victim running away to an area in front of the YWCA before collapsing.
In an Oct. 11 presser, Det. Sgt. Jason Cattle couldn’t confirm if Robitaille was a resident of the nearby “Whitehern” encampment at city hall which may have had a connection with the incident.
During an appeal for community assistance, Cattle insisted there were individuals who “possessed crucial information.”
Police have since charged Tyler Barberstock with second-degree murder.
It’s believed the homicide happened between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Sept. 27 and detectives say they are still seeking witnesses and camera footage from that period.
Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.
