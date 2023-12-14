Menu

Crime

Douro man arrested after drugs seized during traffic stop in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 14, 2023 11:19 am
Click to play video: 'Community partners share mixed reactions to Peterborough police’s new zero-tolerance approach'
Community partners share mixed reactions to Peterborough police’s new zero-tolerance approach
RELATED: Reaction continues to pour in following Peterborough Police Service’s new zero-tolerance approach to open-air illicit drug use. A number of community leaders are speaking out to share their thoughts on the initiative. Some for it, some against. Tricia Mason has the story – Oct 6, 2023
A Douro-Dummer Township, Ont., man is facing drug-related charges following a traffic stop in Peterborough, Ont., early Thursday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 3 a.m., officers on patrol conducted a vehicle stop after noticing “suspicious activity” involving people in two vehicles in the area of McDonnel and Reid streets.

Officers conducted a vehicle stop and say they discovered evidence of drug use in a vehicle. Officers say they seized a quantity of drugs including approximately 109 grams of cocaine, 67 grams of fentanyl and several types of pills.

The driver, a 20-year-old man from Douro-Dummer, was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine, opioid, other drugs) and one count of possession of a Schedule II substance (other drugs).

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough later Thursday.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

