Peterborough police’s Q3 reports violent crime dip, surge in impaired driving, drug offences

Violent crimes in Peterborough, Ont., dipped nearly six per cent in the third quarter of 2023, compared to the same time a year ago, according to a new report.

On Tuesday during its regular monthly meeting, the Peterborough Police Services Board will receive a report on the third-quarter statistics (July 1 to Sept. 30 for the service. All data encompasses Peterborough, the village of Lakefield and Cavan-Monaghan Township.

The report by Insp. John Lyons notes there were 10,880 occurrence stats (all violations) in Q3 of which 2,131 were offence-related (Criminal Code, provincial legislation, municipal bylaw).

The third quarter saw 327 reported violent crimes, down from 308 reported in Q3 of 2022 — a 5.8-per cent decrease. There were four homicides reported in Q3 compared to two in 2022. They can include first and second-degree murder, manslaughter and criminal negligence causing death.

Some other crime statistics for Q3 in 2023:

Sexual assaults : 43 reported offences in Q3 in 2023, down from 56 in Q3 of 2022 — a 23.2 per cent decrease. The service reported a clearance rate of approximately 42 per cent.

: 43 reported offences in Q3 in 2023, down from 56 in Q3 of 2022 — a 23.2 per cent decrease. The service reported a clearance rate of approximately 42 per cent. Assaults : 163 assaults in Q3 of 2023, nearly on par with 160 in Q3 of 2022 — a 1.9 per cent increase. The clearance rate for Q3 in 2023 was nearly 64 per cent.

: 163 assaults in Q3 of 2023, nearly on par with 160 in Q3 of 2022 — a 1.9 per cent increase. The clearance rate for Q3 in 2023 was nearly 64 per cent. Robberies : 17 incidents in Q3 of 2023 — the same as Q3 of 2022. The clearance rate in Q3 of 2023 was around 41 per cent.

: 17 incidents in Q3 of 2023 — the same as Q3 of 2022. The clearance rate in Q3 of 2023 was around 41 per cent. Drug offences : There were 19 drug occurrences in Q3 of 2023 — up 27 per cent compared to the 15 incidents in Q3 of 2022. The service reports 100 per cent clearance rate in Q3.

: There were 19 drug occurrences in Q3 of 2023 — up 27 per cent compared to the 15 incidents in Q3 of 2022. The service reports 100 per cent clearance rate in Q3. Impaired driving : 55 impaired driving incidents in Q3 of 2023 — up 57 per cent with 35 incidents in Q3 of 2022.

: 55 impaired driving incidents in Q3 of 2023 — up 57 per cent with 35 incidents in Q3 of 2022. Break and enters : Break-ins decreased from 93 reported in Q3 of 2023 from 102 in Q3 of 2022 — an 8.8 per cent decease. The clearance rate for Q3 of 2023 was 28 per cent.

: Break-ins decreased from 93 reported in Q3 of 2023 from 102 in Q3 of 2022 — an 8.8 per cent decease. The clearance rate for Q3 of 2023 was 28 per cent. Theft from vehicles: A 60.2 per cent decrease in thefts from vehicles is being reported in Q3 of 2023 with 132 incidents versus 332 during Q3 of 2022.

A 60.2 per cent decrease in thefts from vehicles is being reported in Q3 of 2023 with 132 incidents versus 332 during Q3 of 2022. Fraud : There were 182 frauds reported in Q3 of 2023 — down from 229 in Q3 of 2022 (a 20.5 per cent decrease). However, the clearance rate of Q3 2023 fraud incidents is just 0.77 per cent. The service says the low rate can be attributed to more complex frauds, including incidents outside Canada.

: There were 182 frauds reported in Q3 of 2023 — down from 229 in Q3 of 2022 (a 20.5 per cent decrease). However, the clearance rate of Q3 2023 fraud incidents is just 0.77 per cent. The service says the low rate can be attributed to more complex frauds, including incidents outside Canada. Mischief (includes over and under $5,000): Mischief-related offences dripped 25.1 per cent in Q3 of 2023 with 149 incidents reported. There were 199 reported in Q3 of 2022.

(includes over and under $5,000): Mischief-related offences dripped 25.1 per cent in Q3 of 2023 with 149 incidents reported. There were 199 reported in Q3 of 2022. Bail violations: There were 273 incidents of bail violations during Q3 of 2023 — down 15.5 per cent to Q3 of 2022 with 323 incidents.