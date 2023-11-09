Peterborough police chief reports ‘positive’ response to ‘Safer Public Spaces’ focus

Police in Peterborough say they have had nearly five dozen calls over the past month since the launch of their zero-tolerance approach to open-air illicit drug use.

The Peterborough Police Service on Oct. 5 launched it “Safer Public Spaces” initiative, focusing on a “no-tolerance approach” to open illicit drug use in public spaces such as parks, businesses and places where children go such as playgrounds.

Police say since the launch they have had 57 calls in which officers were able to discuss the new approach and provide a drug user with a pamphlet about available services.

Police say of the 57 calls, there were three arrests related to outstanding warrants, theft and one individual was charged with possession of cocaine.

Of the 57 calls, police say 40 were citizen-generated and 17 were officer-generated. The majority of the calls were in downtown Peterborough.

“The response by the community has been positive and officers have indicated that the people they are speaking with have been cooperative,” stated police chief Stuart Betts. “Our officers also continue to offer a pamphlet with local resources, where those interested can seek help if desired.”