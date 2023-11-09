Menu

Crime

Peterborough police chief reports ‘positive’ response to ‘Safer Public Spaces’ focus

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 9, 2023 3:28 pm
Community partners share mixed reactions to Peterborough police’s new zero-tolerance approach
User groups reach to the Peterborough Police Service’s new zero-tolerance approach to open-air illicit drug use. Some for it, some against. Tricia Mason has the story – Oct 6, 2023
Police in Peterborough say they have had nearly five dozen calls over the past month since the launch of their zero-tolerance approach to open-air illicit drug use.

The Peterborough Police Service on Oct. 5 launched it “Safer Public Spaces” initiative, focusing on a “no-tolerance approach” to open illicit drug use in public spaces such as parks, businesses and places where children go such as playgrounds.

Police say since the launch they have had 57 calls in which officers were able to discuss the new approach and provide a drug user with a pamphlet about available services.

Police say of the 57 calls, there were three arrests related to outstanding warrants, theft and one individual was charged with possession of cocaine.

Of the 57 calls, police say 40 were citizen-generated and 17 were officer-generated. The majority of the calls were in downtown Peterborough.

“The response by the community has been positive and officers have indicated that the people they are speaking with have been cooperative,” stated police chief Stuart Betts. “Our officers also continue to offer a pamphlet with local resources, where those interested can seek help if desired.”

Peterborough Police Service announces ‘no-tolerance approach’ to open-air illicit drug use
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

