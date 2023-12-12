Menu

Crime

2 arrested after drugs found during Chemong Road traffic stop in Peterborough: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 12, 2023 5:09 pm
A close-up picture of an OPP uniform patch. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP say they arrested two women after finding drugs during a traffic stop in Peterborough on Dec. 9, 2023. OPP
Two people face drug-related charges following a traffic stop in Peterborough on Saturday.

According to Peterborough County OPP, officers conducted a traffic stop for a cube van after they noticed it making “an abrupt move” to avoid police along Chemong Road in the city’s north end.

Police say officers also noted that the van did not have a front licence plate.

During the traffic stop, police say a passenger in the vehicle attempted to avoid any contact with officers, who soon noticed drugs and drug paraphernalia in plain view in the vehicle.

Two women, age 29 of Bellevue, Ont., and age 28 of Addington Highlands Township, Ont., were arrested and each charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule I substance (methamphetamine) and possession of the purpose of trafficking (opioid).

Story continues below advertisement

The Bellevue woman was also charged with obstructing a peace officer and failure to comply with a release order. She was held in custody for a bail hearing in court in Peterborough.

The other woman was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 9, 2024.

