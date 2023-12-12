2 arrested after drugs found during Chemong Road traffic stop in Peterborough: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two people face drug-related charges following a traffic stop in Peterborough on Saturday.

According to Peterborough County OPP, officers conducted a traffic stop for a cube van after they noticed it making “an abrupt move” to avoid police along Chemong Road in the city’s north end.

Police say officers also noted that the van did not have a front licence plate.

During the traffic stop, police say a passenger in the vehicle attempted to avoid any contact with officers, who soon noticed drugs and drug paraphernalia in plain view in the vehicle.

Two women, age 29 of Bellevue, Ont., and age 28 of Addington Highlands Township, Ont., were arrested and each charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule I substance (methamphetamine) and possession of the purpose of trafficking (opioid).

The Bellevue woman was also charged with obstructing a peace officer and failure to comply with a release order. She was held in custody for a bail hearing in court in Peterborough.

The other woman was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 9, 2024.