Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Drug trafficking investigation leads to arrest of Peterborough man: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 20, 2023 10:56 am
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested a man and seized drugs from a Stewart Street residence as part of a drug trafficking investigation that spanned several months. Global News Peterborough file
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An investigation into drug trafficking in Peterborough, Ont., has led to the arrest of a city man.

The Peterborough Police Service says its investigation, which spanned several months, led to the suspect being arrested on Wednesday evening in the area of Aylmer and Charlotte streets.

Officers also executed a search warrant at a Stewart Street residence where they seized the following:

  • 232 grams of cocaine
  • 360 grams of ecstasy
  • 25 grams psilocybin
  • 14,400 milligrams of marijuana products
  • small quantity of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD)
  • over $5,000 in cash

A 21-year-old Peterborough man was charged with four counts of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking and one count each of possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

Story continues below advertisement

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough health officials urge caution amid spike in suspected drug poisonings'
Peterborough health officials urge caution amid spike in suspected drug poisonings
Related News
Peterborough Police ServiceOpioid CrisisDrug TraffickingOpioidsDrug BustPeterborough crimePeterborough drug bustPeterborough drug traffickingStewart Street drug bust
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices