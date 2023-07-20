Drug trafficking investigation leads to arrest of Peterborough man: police

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation into drug trafficking in Peterborough, Ont., has led to the arrest of a city man.

The Peterborough Police Service says its investigation, which spanned several months, led to the suspect being arrested on Wednesday evening in the area of Aylmer and Charlotte streets.

Officers also executed a search warrant at a Stewart Street residence where they seized the following:

232 grams of cocaine

360 grams of ecstasy

25 grams psilocybin

14,400 milligrams of marijuana products

small quantity of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD)

over $5,000 in cash

A 21-year-old Peterborough man was charged with four counts of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking and one count each of possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

Story continues below advertisement

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday.